Biden Joins G7 Virtual Gathering: Major Economic Talks on the Horizon
U.S. President Joe Biden is gearing up for a virtual meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven major economies. Scheduled for Friday, the discussion's agenda remains undisclosed, according to the White House. The meeting will be held at 0930 ET (1430 GMT).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 05:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 05:16 IST
In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to engage in a virtual meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) major economies.
According to a statement from the White House on Thursday, the meeting will occur at 0930 ET (1430 GMT) on Friday.
The specifics of the topics to be discussed have not been provided, leaving observers speculating about the key economic issues that could be on the agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
