Impeachment for Inflammatory Remarks: Opposition Moves Against Justice Yadav

Opposition parties have initiated impeachment proceedings against Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav over controversial remarks at a VHP event. Signed by 55 MPs, the motion cites hate speech and bias against minorities. The Supreme Court has sought details from Allahabad High Court regarding Yadav's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:27 IST
Impeachment for Inflammatory Remarks: Opposition Moves Against Justice Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, several opposition parties have lodged a notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the impeachment of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav. The notice stems from contentious remarks allegedly made by Justice Yadav at a recent Vishva Hindu Parishad event.

According to sources, the impeachment motion has garnered signatures from 55 MPs, including notable figures like Kapil Sibal and Digvijaya Singh. These MPs met with the Rajya Sabha secretary general to officially hand over their notice just before the day's parliamentary proceedings commenced.

The notice accuses Justice Yadav of indulging in hate speech and inciting communal discord, asserting bias against minority communities. The opposition also highlights Yadav's engagement in public debates on political matters, such as the uniform civil code, as contravening judicial ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

