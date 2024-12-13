Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S.-Turkey Commitment Against ISIS

In a significant diplomatic meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss continued joint efforts against the Islamic State in Syria. Both nations have actively worked over the years to dismantle ISIS's territorial caliphate.

At a news conference, Blinken highlighted the importance of maintaining these efforts to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State. He stressed that past collaborations had been crucial and emphasized the need to continue combating extremism in the region.

Blinken also revealed consensus between the U.S. and Turkey on their vision for Syria's future following President Assad's potential removal. This cooperation underscores the ongoing bilateral commitment to restoring stability in the war-torn region.

