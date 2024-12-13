U.S.-Turkey Talks Highlight Syrian Instability and Islamic State Threat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened on Friday to discuss continued efforts to thwart a resurgence of Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria. Emphasizing the importance of preventing the caliphate's reappearance, Blinken remarked on the significant collaborative effort by both nations over the years.

Key discussions also unfolded around conflicts in northern Syria, involving engagements between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed rebels. Fidan highlighted Turkey's prioritized goal of establishing stability, thwarting terrorism expansion, and averting dominance by ISIS and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the region.

Despite shared support for Syrian rebels, the allies have diverging interests concerning the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Differences arose over a recent tactical move where Turkish-backed groups seized Manbij. Nevertheless, Blinken acknowledged ongoing consensus on desired outcomes in Syria following Assad's downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)