Left Menu

U.S.-Turkey Talks Highlight Syrian Instability and Islamic State Threat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan the need to counter ISIS's resurgence in Syria. They addressed the ongoing conflict between Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed rebels, emphasizing stability and preventing terrorism. Broad agreement was noted on post-Assad scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:47 IST
U.S.-Turkey Talks Highlight Syrian Instability and Islamic State Threat
U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened on Friday to discuss continued efforts to thwart a resurgence of Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria. Emphasizing the importance of preventing the caliphate's reappearance, Blinken remarked on the significant collaborative effort by both nations over the years.

Key discussions also unfolded around conflicts in northern Syria, involving engagements between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed rebels. Fidan highlighted Turkey's prioritized goal of establishing stability, thwarting terrorism expansion, and averting dominance by ISIS and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the region.

Despite shared support for Syrian rebels, the allies have diverging interests concerning the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Differences arose over a recent tactical move where Turkish-backed groups seized Manbij. Nevertheless, Blinken acknowledged ongoing consensus on desired outcomes in Syria following Assad's downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024