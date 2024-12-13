Francois Bayrou: France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Francois Bayrou, a centrist veteran, has been appointed as France's new prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron. This follows the resignation of Michel Barnier after political instability caused by votes from far-right and leftist lawmakers. This marks France's second major political crisis in six months.
President Emmanuel Macron has appointed centrist veteran Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister of France, according to a statement released by his office on Friday.
Bayrou takes over from Michel Barnier, who resigned last week following a vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers to topple the government.
This development plunges France into its second significant political crisis in half a year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
