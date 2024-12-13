Left Menu

Francois Bayrou: France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Francois Bayrou, a centrist veteran, has been appointed as France's new prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron. This follows the resignation of Michel Barnier after political instability caused by votes from far-right and leftist lawmakers. This marks France's second major political crisis in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:19 IST
Francois Bayrou: France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed centrist veteran Francois Bayrou as the new prime minister of France, according to a statement released by his office on Friday.

Bayrou takes over from Michel Barnier, who resigned last week following a vote by far-right and leftist lawmakers to topple the government.

This development plunges France into its second significant political crisis in half a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024