South Korea on Edge: Impeachment Vote Against President Yoon Looms
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is advocating for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment following a failed military rule imposition. The President is accused of constitutional breaches, spurring widespread public and political backlash. The upcoming parliamentary vote will determine whether impeachment proceedings will proceed to the Constitutional Court.
In a political storm that has engulfed South Korea, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This plea comes ahead of a parliamentary vote set for Saturday, following Yoon's short-lived attempt to impose martial law earlier this month.
Yoon's action has thrown the nation into a constitutional crisis and heightened calls for his removal. Despite surviving an initial impeachment attempt by a narrow margin, support for his ousting is growing, with opposition party members and some from his own People Power Party joining forces.
Amid allegations of electoral fraud and accusations of North Korean interference, the political landscape remains tense. The outcome of the imminent vote will determine whether Yoon's case proceeds to the Constitutional Court, as South Korea grapples with the diplomatic and economic repercussions of the turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
