Left Menu

Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister Amid Jat Leadership Changes

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat took the oath as a minister in Delhi. This comes after the exit of former Jat leader Kailash Gahlot. The ceremony was presided over by LG VK Saxena and attended by CM Atishi, who expressed confidence in Shokeen's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:36 IST
Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister Amid Jat Leadership Changes
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen has officially taken on the role of minister within the Delhi government. The oath of office was administered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas, a ceremony graced by Chief Minister Atishi alongside other cabinet ministers.

The appointment of Shokeen, a seasoned politician with two terms as MLA for Nangloi Jat, marks a significant shift in the AAP's handling of Jat leadership. This move follows the departure of prominent Jat leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot from the party. In an effort to mitigate the impact of Gahlot's exit, the AAP chose to elevate Shokeen to a ministerial position on November 18.

Chief Minister Atishi expressed her full confidence in Shokeen's capabilities, urging him to work diligently for the betterment of Delhi's citizens. AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, echoed her sentiments, extending his congratulations and best wishes to Shokeen on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024