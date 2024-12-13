Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister Amid Jat Leadership Changes

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen has officially taken on the role of minister within the Delhi government. The oath of office was administered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas, a ceremony graced by Chief Minister Atishi alongside other cabinet ministers.

The appointment of Shokeen, a seasoned politician with two terms as MLA for Nangloi Jat, marks a significant shift in the AAP's handling of Jat leadership. This move follows the departure of prominent Jat leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot from the party. In an effort to mitigate the impact of Gahlot's exit, the AAP chose to elevate Shokeen to a ministerial position on November 18.

Chief Minister Atishi expressed her full confidence in Shokeen's capabilities, urging him to work diligently for the betterment of Delhi's citizens. AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, echoed her sentiments, extending his congratulations and best wishes to Shokeen on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)