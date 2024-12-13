Left Menu

Sanctions at a Standstill: U.S. Senators Remain Cautious on Syria Policy Shift

U.S. senators across party lines are hesitating to lift sanctions on Syria despite the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, raises concerns. Debate continues on the balance between human rights advocacy and economic opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:25 IST
Sanctions at a Standstill: U.S. Senators Remain Cautious on Syria Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties express reluctance in lifting sanctions on Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's removal. Their stance suggests no immediate changes to U.S. policy.

Senator Jim Risch highlighted the challenge of predicting Syria's future after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group, seized control. Despite new regime promises on unity and human rights, skepticism remains.

The discussion continues amid concerns over the rebels' past ties to terrorism and the high stakes of involving U.S. and international interests in Syria. The recent National Defense Authorization Act extends the duration of sanctions, securing them through 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024