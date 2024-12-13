Sanctions at a Standstill: U.S. Senators Remain Cautious on Syria Policy Shift
U.S. senators across party lines are hesitating to lift sanctions on Syria despite the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, raises concerns. Debate continues on the balance between human rights advocacy and economic opportunity.
U.S. senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties express reluctance in lifting sanctions on Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's removal. Their stance suggests no immediate changes to U.S. policy.
Senator Jim Risch highlighted the challenge of predicting Syria's future after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group, seized control. Despite new regime promises on unity and human rights, skepticism remains.
The discussion continues amid concerns over the rebels' past ties to terrorism and the high stakes of involving U.S. and international interests in Syria. The recent National Defense Authorization Act extends the duration of sanctions, securing them through 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
