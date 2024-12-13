Sanctions at a Standstill: U.S. Senators Remain Cautious on Syria Policy Shift

U.S. senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties express reluctance in lifting sanctions on Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's removal. Their stance suggests no immediate changes to U.S. policy.

Senator Jim Risch highlighted the challenge of predicting Syria's future after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group, seized control. Despite new regime promises on unity and human rights, skepticism remains.

The discussion continues amid concerns over the rebels' past ties to terrorism and the high stakes of involving U.S. and international interests in Syria. The recent National Defense Authorization Act extends the duration of sanctions, securing them through 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)