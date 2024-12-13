McKinsey Settles DOJ Probe Over Opioid Consulting Scandal
McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $650 million to settle charges related to its role in advising opioid maker Purdue Pharma. The firm entered a deferred prosecution agreement to address accusations of conspiring to misbrand a drug and obstruction of justice, contributing to the opioid epidemic.
McKinsey & Co is set to pay $650 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. The case concerns the consulting firm's advisory role with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, known for producing OxyContin. McKinsey entered a five-year deferred prosecution deal in an effort to address criminal charges tied to the promotion of addictive painkillers, central to the opioid crisis.
Accusations against McKinsey include coaching Stamford-based Purdue on strategies to increase OxyContin sales, leading to charges of conspiring to misbrand a drug and obstructing justice. A former senior partner, Martin Elling, is set to plead guilty to obstruction of justice for erasing pertinent records concerning McKinsey's advice to Purdue, with a court appearance scheduled for January 10.
The settlement sees McKinsey committing to bolster its compliance protocols and agree to oversight by federal authorities. Additionally, the firm resolves a civil investigation into potential False Claims Act breaches. Purdue, having pleaded guilty in 2020 to substantial misconduct related to opioid promotion, continues mediation regarding a multibillion-dollar settlement to address the crisis's fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's Stance on ICC Rulings: A Call for Compliance Amidst Netanyahu Controversy
Hikal Resolves Disclosure Violation Case with Sebi Through Settlement
Deputy President Urges Adherence to Official Processes Amid BELA Act Settlement Claims
DWS Urges Dam Owners to Register for Safety Compliance
EPFO Launches Progressive Amnesty Scheme: Empowering Employers for Compliance