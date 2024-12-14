American Freed: The Story of Travis Timmerman
Travis Timmerman, an American citizen, has been flown out of Syria by the U.S. military after being released by rebels who overthrew President Bashar al-Assad. Timmerman had disappeared in June and was recently freed from imprisonment, finally reuniting with his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:50 IST
In a recent development, the U.S. military has successfully evacuated American citizen Travis Timmerman from Syria. Timmerman had been imprisoned until his release by Syrian rebels earlier this week, according to a U.S. official on Friday.
Timmerman's disappearance in June had left his parents in distress. However, recent events took a positive turn when rebel forces overthrew Syria's long-standing President, Bashar al-Assad, leading to his release.
Following his liberation, he was flown out of Syria, marking the end of a tense period for his family and the beginning of a new chapter for Timmerman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement