LK Advani Hospitalized: Updates on Veteran Leader's Health
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, at 96, has been admitted to the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical evaluation. While details of his condition remain undisclosed, he is under the care of neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri and is reportedly stable, with prior hospitalizations noted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical examination and treatment.
The hospital confirmed the 96-year-old's admittance for undisclosed reasons, stating that he is stable under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a leading neurology consultant.
Advani's hospitalization marks a return to the same facility where he was treated earlier this year, and he has been at the facility for two days.
