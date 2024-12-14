LK Advani Hospitalized: Updates on Veteran Leader's Health

BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical examination and treatment.

The hospital confirmed the 96-year-old's admittance for undisclosed reasons, stating that he is stable under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a leading neurology consultant.

Advani's hospitalization marks a return to the same facility where he was treated earlier this year, and he has been at the facility for two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)