Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah: A Legacy of Excellence in Neurology and Nursing
Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, founder of GNRC Hospitals, has been awarded dual national Lifetime Achievement Awards for his transformative work in healthcare and neurology. Celebrated for his pioneering initiatives like GNRC Medireach and Swasthyamitra, Dr. Borah has significantly influenced healthcare delivery and leadership in India.
Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, a pioneering neurologist and founder of GNRC Hospitals, recently received two national Lifetime Achievement Awards. These accolades recognize his five-decade-long dedication to the fields of healthcare, neurology, and nursing, reflecting his transformative impact on these sectors.
The Indian Academy of Neurology lauded Dr. Borah's extraordinary contributions, including the establishment of the first comprehensive neuroscience centre in Northeast India. Additionally, his accessible and affordable healthcare initiatives have reached underserved communities.
The Association of Nurse Executive (India) praised Dr. Borah as a visionary reformer in nursing leadership. Expressing gratitude, Dr. Borah attributed these honors to his patients, colleagues, and the GNRC team, emphasizing continued commitment to equitable healthcare.
