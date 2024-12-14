Embattled South Korean Leader's Political Odyssey: Scandals, Allies Turned Foes, and an Impeachment Showdown

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is grappling with a political abyss, facing impeachment on allegations of leading an insurrection, marking the gravest challenge to his turbulent time in office. Allies have turned against him, votes cast in favor of his removal, leaving his fate to the decision of judges.

Despite an image as a political survivor, Yoon finds himself increasingly cornered by scandals, internal strife, and an unyielding opposition. His contentious decisions, notably a brief imposition of martial law, have compounded his isolation, raising concerns about his judgment amid a backdrop of domestic turmoil.

While his administration has scored on international diplomacy, restoring ties with Japan and engaging with the U.S., domestic scandals, particularly involving his wife, have overshadowed his tenure. As his political woes deepen, the pressure mounts on Yoon, a figure who once captivated the public with his defiance against authority.

