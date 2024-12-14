Left Menu

One Nation, One Election: Reform or Diversion?

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticizes the Centre's One Nation, One Election proposal, calling it a distraction from important issues like unemployment and inflation. He highlights objections from the TMC and concerns about constitutional changes required for its implementation. The proposal involves significant amendments and state ratifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:15 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has slammed the Centre's proposal for simultaneous elections, labeling it a strategic distraction from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation. Describing it as a 'weapon of mass distraction,' O'Brien accused the government of diverting public attention from failures in policy and governance.

The TMC has expressed strong opposition to the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that her MPs will resolutely resist the proposed legislation in Parliament. The proposal, according to O'Brien, aims to overshadow critical issues like the Manipur crisis and deteriorating economic conditions.

The implementation of this proposal necessitates substantial constitutional amendments, including changes to Articles 324A and 325, requiring ratification from at least half of the states. The Centre, however, plans to introduce related bills in the Lok Sabha, further stirring political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

