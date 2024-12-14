Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol's Resilience Amidst Impeachment Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, recently impeached, remains defiant and calls for governmental stability amid his temporary suspension. His impeachment follows a controversial martial law decree that evoked memories of past authoritarian regimes. The Constitutional Court will decide his political fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:18 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached, declared on Saturday his determination to persist despite the setback. He urged officials to ensure the stability of government operations during what he termed a 'temporary' interruption of his presidency.

Following a National Assembly vote to impeach him, Yoon released a statement through his office. The motion was triggered by his recent martial law decree, which many saw as reminiscent of the authoritarian rule experienced in South Korea during the 1980s.

Yoon, defending his actions as essential governance, pledged to 'fight to the end' against opposition efforts to remove him. His presidential powers are currently suspended while the Constitutional Court deliberates on whether to permanently oust him from office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

