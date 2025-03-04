Left Menu

Tunisian Trial Sparks Protests Against Authoritarian Rule

In Tunisia, activists protested against a trial facing prominent figures accused of conspiring against state security. Critics argue President Kais Saied's regime has manipulated the judiciary to suppress opposition. The trial, involving politicians, journalists, and former officials, is viewed as a strategy to stifle dissent and consolidate authoritarian control.

In the heart of Tunisia, activists rallied near a Tunis court on Tuesday. They protested against the trial of influential figures charged with conspiring against state security. The opposition denounces this trial as fabricated, portraying it as a telltale sign of President Kais Saied's tightening grip on power.

Human rights organizations argue that the trial underscores Saied's domination over the judiciary, especially after his 2021 dissolution of the elected parliament. Following this, he began ruling by decree and later dismantled the independent Supreme Judicial Council. Among the forty people facing prosecution in this case are high-profile politicians, businessmen, and journalists, with over twenty having already fled abroad.

Protests also center around the arrests made during a 2023 crackdown on opposition figures, including political personalities and former presidential staff. Many, such as senior opposition leaders and former officials, remain determined to resist what they label as a tyrannical regime. Despite claims of preserving democracy and enforcing the rule of law, criticism of Saied's authoritarian tactics continues to mount both domestically and internationally.

