Trump Seeks to End Daylight Saving Time; Key Legal Battles Reach Supreme Court

Former president Donald Trump pushes to end daylight saving time, citing inconvenience and cost. The U.S. Supreme Court plans to address major legal cases involving California's greenhouse emissions standards and Wisconsin's religious tax exemption. Meanwhile, Tesla's car-crash reporting requirements and FAA space launch regulations face scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:26 IST
Trump

Donald Trump, former U.S. president, is advocating for the cessation of daylight saving time, labeling it inconvenient and costly for the nation. He announced on social media that the Republican Party will work to eliminate it, despite its 'small but strong constituency.'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider significant legal disputes that could shape environmental policy and religious rights. The court will hear challenges to California's independent emission standards under federal law, and Wisconsin's refusal to provide a religious tax exemption for certain ministries.

In other news, Trump's administration is urged to relinquish car-crash data reporting obligations opposed by Tesla, potentially impacting vehicle safety guidelines. The FAA has announced steps to facilitate commercial space launches, amidst corporate critiques over regulatory delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

