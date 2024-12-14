Diplomatic Maneuvers: Shaping Syria's Future

In a crucial diplomatic meeting in Jordan, representatives from the United States, Turkey, European Union, and various Arab nations convened to deliberate the future of Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. President Joe Biden's administration engages victorious rebels like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, seeking influence over the emergent Syrian governance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, representing the U.S., emphasized support for a political transition respecting minority rights, reflecting America's strategic interests. Turkey, historically backing Syrian opposition, is set to wield substantial influence in Damascus, highlighting its longstanding geopolitical stakes.

The gathering, conspicuously excluding Assad's allies Russia and Iran, portrayed regional leaders calling for a peaceful, inclusive transition process which Tunisia diplomats hope will stabilize Syria and combat growing terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)