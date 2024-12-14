Left Menu

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Shaping Syria's Future

Diplomats from the U.S., Turkey, the EU, and Arab nations met in Jordan, discussing Syria's future post-Assad. Turkey, historically supportive of Syrian opposition, and the U.S. are negotiating terms for Syria's political transition. Russia and Iran were not included in the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:51 IST
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Shaping Syria's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial diplomatic meeting in Jordan, representatives from the United States, Turkey, European Union, and various Arab nations convened to deliberate the future of Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. President Joe Biden's administration engages victorious rebels like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, seeking influence over the emergent Syrian governance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, representing the U.S., emphasized support for a political transition respecting minority rights, reflecting America's strategic interests. Turkey, historically backing Syrian opposition, is set to wield substantial influence in Damascus, highlighting its longstanding geopolitical stakes.

The gathering, conspicuously excluding Assad's allies Russia and Iran, portrayed regional leaders calling for a peaceful, inclusive transition process which Tunisia diplomats hope will stabilize Syria and combat growing terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024