Impeachment Turmoil: South Korea's Political Crisis Intensifies

South Korea is witnessing a historical political upheaval as President Yoon Suk Yeol battles to save his presidency following an impeachment vote by an opposition-dominated parliament. The move, resulting from Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, has generated national shockwaves and international concern.

The Constitutional Court now has the task of deciding within the next six months whether to remove Yoon from office. Should Yoon be ousted, it would prompt a snap election, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo acts as a caretaker leader. Despite his presidential powers being suspended, Yoon has vowed to continue his political struggle.

This ongoing crisis has heightened tensions in South Korea, particularly concerning its defense against nuclear-armed North Korea, as the country grapples with internal divides and Yoon's growing legal battles. Neighboring nations and international observers are closely monitoring the ramifications of this political strife.

