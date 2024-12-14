South Korea's Democratic Resilience: A Model for Stability

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded South Korea for exemplifying the robust nature of its democratic institutions. His comments came in response to the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, highlighting South Korea's ability to navigate political turmoil peacefully and constitutionally.

Blinken, speaking during his visit to Jordan, emphasized the Republic of Korea's democratic resilience, applauding its adherence to constitutional processes. The Secretary affirmed that South Korea's approach serves as a strong example of stability and order within democratic frameworks amidst political challenges.

As South Korea transitions to new leadership under President Han, Blinken stated that the United States is fully prepared to engage and work with the new administration, fostering continuing bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)