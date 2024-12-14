Left Menu

Syrian Insurgent Leader Calls for New Relations Post-Assad

Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of Syrian insurgent group HTS, stated there's no intention to enter conflict with Israel in the wake of Assad's fall. Al-Sharaa mentioned Israel's actions are without pretexts and insists on new engagements with Western nations amidst ongoing airstrikes and reconstruction plans.

Damascus | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:03 IST
  • Syria

In a significant development following the toppling of Bashar Assad's government, Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of the Syrian insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), declared that they have no plans to enter into conflict with Israel. This statement comes amid accusations that Israel's recent airstrikes in Syria lack valid pretexts.

In an interview with Syrian television, al-Sharaa highlighted that over 400 Israeli airstrikes have severely damaged the Syrian army's resources. The HTS leader's comments have sparked discussions about the evolving dynamics in the war-torn region, although his remarks didn't touch upon potential collaboration with the United States despite recent communications.

Al-Sharaa emphasized ongoing efforts to connect with Western embassies to initiate reconstruction in Syria post-Assad regime. He mentioned extending an olive branch to Russia and maintaining non-hostile relations with Iran, signaling a potential shift in international relations influenced by the recent changes in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

