Modi Criticizes Congress for Manipulating Reservations and Constitutional Amendments

PM Narendra Modi criticized Congress for manipulating the reservation system to appease vote banks and harming SC, ST, and OBC communities. He accused the party of self-serving constitutional amendments and disrespecting India's foundational document. Modi emphasized Dr. Ambedkar's vision of equality for underprivileged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveled a sharp critique at the Congress party on Saturday, accusing it of manipulating India's reservation system for political gain at the expense of SC, ST, and OBC communities. Modi stressed that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had originally established the system to secure equality and rights for marginalized groups.

Modi alleged that Congress's history is marred by self-serving constitutional changes, amending the document 75 times in nearly six decades. He cited Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi as central figures in these alterations, asserting that such actions have repeatedly disrespected the Constitution's integrity.

Additionally, Modi condemned Congress for imposing Article 35-A without parliamentary consent, highlighting it as a breach of constitutional procedure. He pointed out the sidelining of Sardar Patel in favor of Nehru for the Prime Minister's role to argue Congress's lack of fidelity to its party constitution and, by extension, the national charter.

Latest News

