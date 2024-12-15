Left Menu

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Plot

Walter Braga Netto, Brazil's former Defense Minister, was arrested for involvement in a military coup plot against President Lula. Investigators allege he funded and hosted meetings to assassinate Lula and meddled in a police investigation. Braga Netto denies the charges, with legal proceedings underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 02:36 IST
Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning development, Brazil's former Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, has been apprehended by authorities. Charged with conspiring to organize and finance a military coup, the incident marks a significant turn in Brazil's ongoing political saga.

Braga Netto has been linked by federal police to an alleged plot to challenge the 2022 election results, narrowly won by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Investigators believe Braga Netto provided financial support to the conspirators and hosted secretive meetings.

Despite these accusations, Braga Netto maintains his innocence and remains in military custody. With legal discussions intensifying, Brazil watches closely as its political arena faces further tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024