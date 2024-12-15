Former Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested in Coup Plot
Walter Braga Netto, Brazil's former Defense Minister, was arrested for involvement in a military coup plot against President Lula. Investigators allege he funded and hosted meetings to assassinate Lula and meddled in a police investigation. Braga Netto denies the charges, with legal proceedings underway.
In a stunning development, Brazil's former Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, has been apprehended by authorities. Charged with conspiring to organize and finance a military coup, the incident marks a significant turn in Brazil's ongoing political saga.
Braga Netto has been linked by federal police to an alleged plot to challenge the 2022 election results, narrowly won by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Investigators believe Braga Netto provided financial support to the conspirators and hosted secretive meetings.
Despite these accusations, Braga Netto maintains his innocence and remains in military custody. With legal discussions intensifying, Brazil watches closely as its political arena faces further tumult.
(With inputs from agencies.)
