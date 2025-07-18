Left Menu

Jair Bolsonaro's Son Eyes U.S. Citizenship Amid Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed that his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, might seek U.S. citizenship, potentially opting not to return from the United States. This comes as Jair faces legal scrutiny in Brazil, and his son remains an ally of Donald Trump, seeking support in D.C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:06 IST
Jair Bolsonaro's Son Eyes U.S. Citizenship Amid Controversy
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a recent development, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disclosed to Reuters that his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman, is considering applying for U.S. citizenship. This move could indicate Eduardo's intention to stay in the United States rather than returning to Brazil. The revelation comes as Jair Bolsonaro faces intensified legal investigations back home.

During the interview, Jair Bolsonaro mentioned frequent communication with Eduardo, highlighting their conversations about political maneuvers and legal matters. Eduardo, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been actively seeking backing in Washington for the Bolsonaro family's political ventures.

The former president, however, dismissed any notions of a calculated strategy behind these interactions, stating that their discussions lack a concrete agenda. This development could significantly impact the geopolitical dynamics between Brazil and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025