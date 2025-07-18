Jair Bolsonaro's Son Eyes U.S. Citizenship Amid Controversy
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed that his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, might seek U.S. citizenship, potentially opting not to return from the United States. This comes as Jair faces legal scrutiny in Brazil, and his son remains an ally of Donald Trump, seeking support in D.C.
In a recent development, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro disclosed to Reuters that his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressman, is considering applying for U.S. citizenship. This move could indicate Eduardo's intention to stay in the United States rather than returning to Brazil. The revelation comes as Jair Bolsonaro faces intensified legal investigations back home.
During the interview, Jair Bolsonaro mentioned frequent communication with Eduardo, highlighting their conversations about political maneuvers and legal matters. Eduardo, a staunch supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been actively seeking backing in Washington for the Bolsonaro family's political ventures.
The former president, however, dismissed any notions of a calculated strategy behind these interactions, stating that their discussions lack a concrete agenda. This development could significantly impact the geopolitical dynamics between Brazil and the United States.
