At least 22 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting gunmen and aid storages in Gaza, Palestinian medics reported. A prominent attack near Deir Al-Balah's municipality building left 10 dead as aid recipients gathered, underlining the ongoing violence in the region.

In Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili has been elected president, a controversial move as his criticism of the West coincides with protests over stalled EU accession talks. The ruling party's decision to halt the EU process until 2028 has sparked anger in a nation where EU membership is highly favored.

Russia is strategically withdrawing from certain military positions in Syria while maintaining critical bases post-Assad. Syrian officials say despite Assad's ouster, Russia stays committed to its strategic assets in the region, casting uncertainty on its military future in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)