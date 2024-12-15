Left Menu

Stability Amid Political Turmoil: South Korea's Central Bank Steps In

Following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law imposition, South Korea's central bank pledged to maintain market stability. The Bank of Korea, in collaboration with the government, aims to counteract economic volatility, addressing increased external pressures and global competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-12-2024 10:30 IST
Stability Amid Political Turmoil: South Korea's Central Bank Steps In
In the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment for imposing martial law, the country's central bank has pledged to maintain market stability.

The Bank of Korea announced on Sunday its commitment to deploying all available policy tools, working closely with the government, to prevent market volatility.

Given the heightened challenges from external factors like uncertain trading environments and global competition, the bank stresses its proactive stance unlike during previous impeachment periods.

