Stability Amid Political Turmoil: South Korea's Central Bank Steps In

In the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment for imposing martial law, the country's central bank has pledged to maintain market stability.

The Bank of Korea announced on Sunday its commitment to deploying all available policy tools, working closely with the government, to prevent market volatility.

Given the heightened challenges from external factors like uncertain trading environments and global competition, the bank stresses its proactive stance unlike during previous impeachment periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)