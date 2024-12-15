Maharashtra's New Dawn: Fadnavis Leads Grand Cabinet Expansion Amidst BJP Victory Celebrations

In anticipation of the state cabinet expansion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday commemorated Babasaheb Ambedkar with a floral tribute in Nagpur. This gesture coincides with Fadnavis's first roadshow since the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's resounding success in the 2024 assembly elections.

Joined by his wife Amruta Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Chief Minister engaged warmly with the public. Amruta Fadnavis shared her thoughts with ANI, expressing delight over the public's support while acknowledging the increased responsibilities that accompany their victory. "The support is heartening, but it also amplifies our duties," she remarked.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale converge in Nagpur for the pivotal cabinet meeting. The oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for 4 pm, will witness the induction of 12 ministers, including seven newcomers from Shiv Sena, as confirmed by Gogawale. BJP MLA Girish Mahajan expressed gratitude for his selection as minister, marking his third tenure, and lauded party leadership for embracing experienced and new talents alike. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde welcomed the opportunity to contribute under CM Fadnavis's leadership, thanking PM Modi and other senior leaders for their confidence. The Mahayuti alliance's cabinet formation, despite facing opposition backlash, signals a strategic consolidation following their decisive electoral mandate, securing 235 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly.

