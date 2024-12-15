Jairam Ramesh Critiques PM Modi's Parliament Speech, Calls for Focus on Contemporary Issues

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Parliament speech, suggesting it aimed to divert attention from pressing contemporary challenges by invoking the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru. Ramesh accused Modi of an "obsession" with Nehru, indicating the tactic was employed to overshadow current failures.

Ramesh emphasized that crucial issues, including the India-China border situation, communal tensions, and farmers' protests, remained unaddressed in Modi's speech, which he labeled as an election maneuver. He asserted that Modi consistently disrespects Nehru to mask his shortcomings and criticized the government's approach to historical narratives.

The Congress MP also raised concerns over Modi's silence on topics such as India's relations with neighboring countries Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with economic concerns like rising unemployment. Ramesh lamented the alleged violation of constitutional principles, urging the government to facilitate productive discussions in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)