Arrest of Hindu Raksha Dal Leader Highlights Communal Tensions

Hindu Raksha Dal president Bhupendra Chowdhry and his son, Harsh Chowdhry, were arrested for allegedly distributing swords and disturbing communal harmony in Trans Hindon. The action follows a procession led by the group, which involved provocative slogans and weapon distribution, exacerbating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:59 IST
In a significant move to sustain communal harmony, police arrested Hindu Raksha Dal leader Bhupendra Chowdhry and his son, Harsh, in the Trans Hindon region. The duo allegedly distributed swords and participated in activities that threatened public peace, according to Deputy Commissioner Nimish Patil.

The arrests were made following a complaint by sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar after a procession led by the outfit escalated tensions with provocative slogans and weapon displays. Authorities confirm that efforts are underway to locate additional suspects involved in the incident.

Bhupendra Chowdhry, facing 27 criminal charges, allegedly utilized social media to promote armament among Hindus in response to supposed cross-border attacks. Both he and his son are currently under 14-day judicial custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

