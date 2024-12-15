Delhi's Rohingya Refugee Row: AAP Accuses BJP of Settling Illegal Migrants

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has taken aim at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of relocating a significant number of illegal Rohingya refugees into different areas of Delhi without transparency.

In the escalating political debate, AAP has targeted Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over his previous tweets that appeared to indicate a deliberate policy by the BJP to settle these refugees within the city. Puri, in response, accused AAP of engaging in misleading politics.

The controversy over illegal Rohingya settlements coincides with the run-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, as both AAP and BJP leverage the issue to their advantage, further polarizing the political climate in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)