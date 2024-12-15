Maharashtra's Government Expansion: New Opportunities for Legislators
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announces plans to give more legislators a chance in the government ministry. The expansion aims to provide opportunities over a two-and-a-half year period, with current limitations due to a capped number of ministerial positions.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has committed to offering opportunities to legislators who haven't yet made it into the state's ministry. This assurance was given on Sunday in Nagpur, just before the recent cabinet expansion.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra, which has been in power for ten days, expanded its cabinet on Sunday. Thirty-nine new ministers were sworn in, taking the ministry's total strength to 42, just shy of the 43-member limit.
Pawar emphasized that while everyone aspires to be a minister, the available positions are limited. Nonetheless, the government promises to offer these chances by rotating positions during their five-year term, ensuring broader representation across regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
