Samajwadi Party to Confront UP Government Over Rising Communal Tensions

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's winter session, Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey announced plans to address escalating communal tensions, particularly in Sambhal. The SP aims to hold the government accountable for attempts to disturb communal harmony, expecting significant commotion in the upcoming session.

Pandey, addressing reporters, stated, "We will notify the government about communal incidents and attempts to disrupt peace through riots. Accountability for these events is crucial." He also reacted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comments following the discovery of a temple in Sambhal.

Questioning the timing, Pandey asked, "Why is the temple only discovered now? Was it always there or newly excavated?" He assured that the SP would fight injustices across communities, emphasizing issues like unemployment and farmers' grievances, urging the government to address pressing issues over diverting attention.

Pandey criticized the government for neglecting key issues such as unemployment and farmer challenges, accusing them of deflection. "Unemployment is the biggest issue today. Instead of addressing such concerns, the government distracts the public," he argued, questioning its reluctance to answer pressing queries.

On early elections, Pandey reiterated the SP's opposition, contrasting Mayawati's support for them. Chief Minister Adityanath earlier questioned the 46-year closure of a historic temple in Sambhal and the oversight of past violence victims, accusing former administrations of ignoring faith and heritage.

Adityanath raised questions about the reconstruction of an ancient temple in Sambhal, challenging the previous administration's handling of communal violence victims, and speculated outcomes if the Ram temple verdict in Ayodhya had been different, emphasizing Ayodhya's improvements in infrastructure and connectivity.

He claimed Ayodhya residents and devotees now appreciate the changes but accused certain groups, who promoted secularism, of opposing the developments in Kashi and Ayodhya. Adityanath suggested these groups are upset by the success in enhancing religious sites, blaming them for neglecting these areas in past decades.

The Chief Minister's statements came on the rediscovery of a centuries-old Shiva and Hanuman temple in Sambhal, closed since 1978, found during inspections for encroachments. Efforts are underway to restore it to its original state.

(With inputs from agencies.)