Maharashtra's Cabinet Shake-Up: New Ministers Face Performance Audits
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that new ministerial portfolios will be allocated soon, following a cabinet expansion. A performance audit will be conducted for ministers, with non-performers possibly replaced. Fadnavis emphasized development and addressed recent criticisms by the opposition and recent incidents in the state.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that portfolios for newly appointed ministers would be allocated within two or three days. This decision emerges after 39 legislators from the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in ahead of the legislative session.
The Chief Minister revealed plans for a performance audit of the ministers, supported by allies including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar. Top performers could expect career advancements, while non-performers might be replaced within two-and-a-half months.
Fadnavis also addressed ongoing state issues, including a probe into the Beed district murder and a demand for action against protestors in Parbhani. He criticized the opposition's dismissal of the Mahayuti government, reaffirming commitment to constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions
Shiv Sena Protests Alleged Atrocities Against Bangladesh Hindus
Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Refute EVM Tampering Claims
Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde Denies Deputy CM Speculations Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-in
Consensus in Maharashtra: Ministers with Tainted Past to be Dropped