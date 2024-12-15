Maharashtra's Cabinet Shake-Up: New Ministers Face Performance Audits

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that portfolios for newly appointed ministers would be allocated within two or three days. This decision emerges after 39 legislators from the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in ahead of the legislative session.

The Chief Minister revealed plans for a performance audit of the ministers, supported by allies including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar. Top performers could expect career advancements, while non-performers might be replaced within two-and-a-half months.

Fadnavis also addressed ongoing state issues, including a probe into the Beed district murder and a demand for action against protestors in Parbhani. He criticized the opposition's dismissal of the Mahayuti government, reaffirming commitment to constitutional values.

