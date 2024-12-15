Syria's New Dawn: A Nation's Race Toward Recovery

In the heart of war-torn Syria, the first Sunday services since the fall of Bashar Assad's regime were observed, signaling a profound transformation. Amid tears and prayers, the faithful gathered in churches, expressing hopes for a brighter future as political and social landscapes shift.

Many envision a new beginning for Syria, with the UN envoy calling for an end to Western sanctions that isolated the nation. The rapid overthrow sent Assad into Russian exile, and now, the rebel alliance, along with global powers, ponders Syria's path forward.

Despite optimism, challenges remain. The new leadership faces hurdles in governance clarity and international relations, while schools in Damascus slowly reopen under the revolutionary flag. As Syria moves toward recovery, the global community stresses the importance of justice and inclusion in rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)