UN Efforts to Resolve Libya's Electoral Stalemate

The United Nations has initiated a committee of Libyan experts to tackle the issues hindering national elections, according to the acting head of the U.N. mission in Libya, Stephanie Koury, on Sunday. Stalled since 2021, the election process faltered due to candidate eligibility disputes, but the U.N. aims for resolution.

Koury stated that the committee would examine electoral laws and propose solutions to expedite elections, including guarantees and timelines. The U.N.-backed Government of National Unity, led by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, faces challenges with parliament refusing its legitimacy amidst Libya's prolonged unrest since 2011.

Despite calls for elections from political leaders, Libyans remain skeptical of motivations behind these calls, fearing loss of authority for many in power. UNSMIL aims to aid military and security unification and work with partners towards national reconciliation, pushing for meaningful progress.

