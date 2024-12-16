Left Menu

UN Efforts to Resolve Libya's Electoral Stalemate

The United Nations, through its mission UNSMIL, is engaging Libyan experts to address electoral law challenges and set the stage for national elections. After a decade of conflict, Libya remains divided. The strategy seeks potential solutions for electoral disputes, emphasizing military unification and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 03:54 IST
UN Efforts to Resolve Libya's Electoral Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has initiated a committee of Libyan experts to tackle the issues hindering national elections, according to the acting head of the U.N. mission in Libya, Stephanie Koury, on Sunday. Stalled since 2021, the election process faltered due to candidate eligibility disputes, but the U.N. aims for resolution.

Koury stated that the committee would examine electoral laws and propose solutions to expedite elections, including guarantees and timelines. The U.N.-backed Government of National Unity, led by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, faces challenges with parliament refusing its legitimacy amidst Libya's prolonged unrest since 2011.

Despite calls for elections from political leaders, Libyans remain skeptical of motivations behind these calls, fearing loss of authority for many in power. UNSMIL aims to aid military and security unification and work with partners towards national reconciliation, pushing for meaningful progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024