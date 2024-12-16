Cyber Threats, Captives, and Controversies: US Domestic Updates

In a recent cyber incident, Rhode Island experienced a data breach affecting thousands of residents, as cybercriminals demand ransom. State officials labeled the hacks as an extortion attempt, involving personal and financial information, including Social Security numbers.

Amid global political unrest, Debra Tice, the mother of captive journalist Austin Tice, remains hopeful for his release. The optimism is fueled by recent reports of a Missouri man freed from Syrian imprisonment, mistakenly identified as her son.

In political shifts, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Devin Nunes and Richard Grenell to significant roles. Richard Grenell will undertake special missions focused on adversaries like North Korea and Venezuela, reflecting Trump's strategic international focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)