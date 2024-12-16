BJP Criticizes AAP Candidate List for Delhi Assembly Polls as 'Tainted'

In a recent turn of events, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has taken a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the announcement of its candidate list for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Khandelwal labeled the candidates as 'tainted,' asserting that the list comprises individuals who have failed to contribute to Delhi over the past decade.

The AAP unveiled its fourth and final list of candidates for the 2025 elections, including prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal who will run from New Delhi. Atishi will contest from Kalkaji, with other significant names featuring Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai running from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively.

Also noted in the list are returning candidates Satyendra Kumar Jain and Amanatullah Khan, among others. The BJP, optimistic about capitalizing on what they perceive as weak opposition, anticipates a pivotal shift in governance should they seize control of the government in the upcoming election cycle.

