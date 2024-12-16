Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi: Advocate for Palestine in Parliament

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra showed her support for Palestine by carrying a bag with 'Palestine' written on it to Parliament. She has been vocal against Israel's actions in Gaza and recently criticized Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his government's actions. Gandhi emphasized global moral responsibility to condemn violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:53 IST
In a symbolic display of support for Palestine, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a striking statement by bringing a bag to Parliament adorned with the word 'Palestine'. The gesture underscores her ongoing criticism of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip and a call for international condemnation.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been vocally critical of what she brands as Israel's 'genocidal actions' in Gaza, reiterated her stance following a controversial speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress, where he defended Israel's military operations.

Gandhi urged global leaders and citizens, particularly those opposing hatred and violence, to denounce the Israeli government's actions and advocate for the cessation of violence. Her public stance aligns with a broader movement of solidarity for the Palestinian cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

