Priyanka Gandhi: Advocate for Palestine in Parliament

In a symbolic display of support for Palestine, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a striking statement by bringing a bag to Parliament adorned with the word 'Palestine'. The gesture underscores her ongoing criticism of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip and a call for international condemnation.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been vocally critical of what she brands as Israel's 'genocidal actions' in Gaza, reiterated her stance following a controversial speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress, where he defended Israel's military operations.

Gandhi urged global leaders and citizens, particularly those opposing hatred and violence, to denounce the Israeli government's actions and advocate for the cessation of violence. Her public stance aligns with a broader movement of solidarity for the Palestinian cause.

