Priyanka Gandhi: Advocate for Palestine in Parliament
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra showed her support for Palestine by carrying a bag with 'Palestine' written on it to Parliament. She has been vocal against Israel's actions in Gaza and recently criticized Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his government's actions. Gandhi emphasized global moral responsibility to condemn violence.
- Country:
- India
In a symbolic display of support for Palestine, Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a striking statement by bringing a bag to Parliament adorned with the word 'Palestine'. The gesture underscores her ongoing criticism of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip and a call for international condemnation.
Priyanka Gandhi, who has been vocally critical of what she brands as Israel's 'genocidal actions' in Gaza, reiterated her stance following a controversial speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress, where he defended Israel's military operations.
Gandhi urged global leaders and citizens, particularly those opposing hatred and violence, to denounce the Israeli government's actions and advocate for the cessation of violence. Her public stance aligns with a broader movement of solidarity for the Palestinian cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today our fight is for spirit of India, says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad.
Canadian-Bangladeshi Hindus Protest in Solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh
Congress MP Imran Masood Urges Supreme Court to Halt Religious Place Surveys
All Congress MPs from UP to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Sambhal on Wednesday: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Shiv Sena Calls for Opposition Solidarity Amid Tensions