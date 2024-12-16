Russian Military Surge: Putin Claims Momentum in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin announced a surge in Russian military enlistment, attributing it to favorable conditions on the Ukrainian battlefield. With 430,000 contracts this year, an increase from the previous year, Putin expressed hope for maintaining front-line momentum. He warned of potential indefinite military spending increases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin has proclaimed a notable shift in the Russian military landscape, as increasing enlistment figures bolster the country's position in Ukraine.
This year, 430,000 Russians signed up for the army, surpassing last year's 300,000, Putin reported to defense officials.
Amidst battlefield momentum, Putin hinted at potential endless military budget increases, currently at 6.3% of GDP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Most Secretive Budget: Military Spending Soars
Kremlin's Stance on Georgia's Pro-EU Protests
Kremlin's Coercive Russification: Ukrainian Children Transported to Russia
Kremlin's Alleged Russification of Ukrainian Children Uncovered by Yale Research
Trump's Calls for Ceasefire Met with Kremlin Silence