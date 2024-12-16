Left Menu

Russian Military Surge: Putin Claims Momentum in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin announced a surge in Russian military enlistment, attributing it to favorable conditions on the Ukrainian battlefield. With 430,000 contracts this year, an increase from the previous year, Putin expressed hope for maintaining front-line momentum. He warned of potential indefinite military spending increases.

Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin has proclaimed a notable shift in the Russian military landscape, as increasing enlistment figures bolster the country's position in Ukraine.

This year, 430,000 Russians signed up for the army, surpassing last year's 300,000, Putin reported to defense officials.

Amidst battlefield momentum, Putin hinted at potential endless military budget increases, currently at 6.3% of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

