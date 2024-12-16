Indian MPs Demand Action on Minority Atrocities in Bangladesh
Indian MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, urge the government to address atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. They call for discussions with the Bangladesh government to ensure justice and support for affected communities. Concerns are raised about religious intolerance and the treatment of Hindus and Christians.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session in the Lok Sabha on Monday, opposition MPs, with Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the forefront, urged the Indian government to address the alarming issue of minority atrocities in Bangladesh. They demanded that India take a strong stand on this matter with its neighbor.
Priyanka Gandhi, during the Zero Hour, emphasized the need for governmental support for victims of these attacks. She called on the government to stand with those suffering and to engage in discussions with the Bangladeshi authorities regarding the troubling treatment of Hindus and Christians.
Echoing similar concerns, Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske insisted that the issue transcends internal Bangladeshi affairs, describing it as a grave threat to religious tolerance. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandhopadhyay called for an immediate governmental response, criticizing the lack of transparency following a visit by the foreign secretary to Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canadian-Bangladeshi Hindus Protest in Solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh
Shiv Sena Protests Alleged Atrocities Against Bangladesh Hindus
Protest Erupts Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Want central government to take steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Protests in Assam Demand Safety for Hindus in Bangladesh