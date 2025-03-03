Left Menu

Hindustan Power's Solar Surge in Assam: A Rs 620 Crore Venture

Hindustan Power partners with Assam for a Rs 620 crore investment in solar and battery storage projects, including a 100 MW solar plant and storage facility. This initiative marks their continued commitment to renewable energy growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Power has entered into an agreement with the Assam government to invest Rs 620 crore in solar and battery storage projects. The investment will foster the development of a 100 MW solar power plant along with a battery energy storage system, the company announced on Monday.

The company plans to allocate Rs 500 crore towards establishing the solar plant, with an additional Rs 120 crore designated for the battery storage facility. 'Hindustan Power was the pioneer in establishing a large-scale solar power plant in Assam back in 2016, and we remain committed to accelerating the state's growth in the renewable energy sector,' said the company's chairman, Ratul Puri.

Hindustan Power is recognized as an independent power producer with a diverse global portfolio of renewable and transitional electricity generation assets.

