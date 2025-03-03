Hindustan Power's Solar Surge in Assam: A Rs 620 Crore Venture
Hindustan Power partners with Assam for a Rs 620 crore investment in solar and battery storage projects, including a 100 MW solar plant and storage facility. This initiative marks their continued commitment to renewable energy growth in the state.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Power has entered into an agreement with the Assam government to invest Rs 620 crore in solar and battery storage projects. The investment will foster the development of a 100 MW solar power plant along with a battery energy storage system, the company announced on Monday.
The company plans to allocate Rs 500 crore towards establishing the solar plant, with an additional Rs 120 crore designated for the battery storage facility. 'Hindustan Power was the pioneer in establishing a large-scale solar power plant in Assam back in 2016, and we remain committed to accelerating the state's growth in the renewable energy sector,' said the company's chairman, Ratul Puri.
Hindustan Power is recognized as an independent power producer with a diverse global portfolio of renewable and transitional electricity generation assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powering the Future: Unlocking Private Investment for Clean and Reliable Electricity
India Overtakes China in Japanese Investment Post-COVID
PM urges banking sector to provide assistance to textile sector as it needs investment of just Rs 75 cr, and gives employment to 2,000 people.
Himachal's Road to Safety: Major Investments in Road Safety Equipment and Systems
AI Expansion: Tech Giants Fuel Growth with Record Investments