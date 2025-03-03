Hindustan Power Fuels Assam's Green Revolution with Rs 620 Crore Investment

Hindustan Power announced its plan to channel Rs 620 crore into pioneering power and battery energy storage ventures in Assam.

The company sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam state government at the recent 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit.

This significant investment will see the creation of a 100-MW solar power plant and a state-of-the-art 100-MW battery energy storage system.

The financial allocation will involve Rs 500 crore for the solar facility and Rs 120 crore for the battery storage segment.

Collaborating with the Assam government, these ventures intend to bolster the state's energy infrastructure and promise to generate over 5,000 man-days of employment, stimulating local economic growth.

Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, expressed pride in leading Assam's renewable energy charge since 2016, citing the state's vibrant potential and Hindustan Power's unwavering commitment to its green energy ambitions.

