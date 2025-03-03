Hindustan Power Fuels Assam's Green Revolution with Rs 620 Crore Investment
Hindustan Power is set to invest Rs 620 crore in Assam to develop advanced power and battery energy storage. A 100-MW solar plant and battery storage system will enhance infrastructure and create over 5,000 man-days of employment, promoting economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Power announced its plan to channel Rs 620 crore into pioneering power and battery energy storage ventures in Assam.
The company sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam state government at the recent 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit.
This significant investment will see the creation of a 100-MW solar power plant and a state-of-the-art 100-MW battery energy storage system.
The financial allocation will involve Rs 500 crore for the solar facility and Rs 120 crore for the battery storage segment.
Collaborating with the Assam government, these ventures intend to bolster the state's energy infrastructure and promise to generate over 5,000 man-days of employment, stimulating local economic growth.
Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, expressed pride in leading Assam's renewable energy charge since 2016, citing the state's vibrant potential and Hindustan Power's unwavering commitment to its green energy ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powering the Future: Unlocking Private Investment for Clean and Reliable Electricity
India Overtakes China in Japanese Investment Post-COVID
PM urges banking sector to provide assistance to textile sector as it needs investment of just Rs 75 cr, and gives employment to 2,000 people.
Himachal's Road to Safety: Major Investments in Road Safety Equipment and Systems
AI Expansion: Tech Giants Fuel Growth with Record Investments