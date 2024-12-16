Bashar Assad's Unexpected Escape Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Bashar Assad, the ousted Syrian leader, stated that he had no plans to leave the country after Damascus fell a week ago. Yet, the Russian military evacuated Assad after their base in western Syria came under attack.

These remarks are Assad's first public statements since insurgent groups overthrew him. He disclosed on his Facebook page that he left Damascus on December 8, mere hours after insurgents captured the capital.

Assad coordinated with Russian allies to reach their base in Latakia, intending to continue fighting. However, when the base faced drone attacks, Russians moved him to Russia on the night of December 8. He denied leaving Syria as part of any premeditated plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)