Left Menu

Bashar Assad's Unexpected Escape Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad reveals he had no intention to leave Syria despite the fall of Damascus. Russian allies evacuated him following an attack on their base. Assad left Damascus on December 8 in coordination with Russia, seeking refuge in Latakia before moving to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:35 IST
Bashar Assad's Unexpected Escape Amidst Syrian Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Syria

Bashar Assad, the ousted Syrian leader, stated that he had no plans to leave the country after Damascus fell a week ago. Yet, the Russian military evacuated Assad after their base in western Syria came under attack.

These remarks are Assad's first public statements since insurgent groups overthrew him. He disclosed on his Facebook page that he left Damascus on December 8, mere hours after insurgents captured the capital.

Assad coordinated with Russian allies to reach their base in Latakia, intending to continue fighting. However, when the base faced drone attacks, Russians moved him to Russia on the night of December 8. He denied leaving Syria as part of any premeditated plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024