Bashar Assad's Evacuation: Inside the Fall of Damascus

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad stated he had no intention of leaving Syria after Damascus fell, but was evacuated by Russians when their base was attacked. Assad, overthrown by insurgents, had coordinated with Russia to continue the fight until relocated to Russia for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:13 IST
Bashar Assad, the ousted leader of Syria, claimed he did not plan to exit his country following the fall of Damascus, yet was evacuated by Russian forces after their base in western Syria came under attack. This statement marks Assad's first public remarks after insurgent groups overthrew him.

According to a statement posted on his Facebook page, Assad left Damascus on December 8, mere hours after insurgents seized the capital. He coordinated his departure with Russian allies, heading for their base in Latakia with the intention to continue fighting.

Following a drone assault on the Russian base, Assad recounted how the Russian military decided to transfer him to Russia later that night. Assad insisted there was no prior plan for him to leave Syria, nor did he intend to seek refuge or step down, as reported elsewhere. His sole intent was to persist in combating the 'terrorist onslaught'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

