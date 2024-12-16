Kapil Sibal Raises Alarms on Democracy and AI Threats
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal highlighted concerns over India's democracy, citing systemic failures, economic inequality, and threats from AI. He emphasized the importance of institutional integrity and criticized the current political framework as polluted. Fellow MPs discussed various issues including Assam's governance and called for a caste-based census.
In a charged debate at the Rajya Sabha, MP Kapil Sibal voiced grave concerns over the state of Indian democracy. He pointed out systemic failures and criticized the political landscape, mentioning potential threats from global technological advancements such as artificial intelligence.
Sibal accused the current political framework of being polluted, attributing this to systemic failures rather than individual missteps. He addressed economic disparities, where a small percentage holds significant wealth, and highlighted incidents of social injustice against marginalized groups including Dalits.
Other MPs contributed to the debate by raising issues like Assam's historical disputes and calling for a caste-based census. Discussions highlighted both historical grievances and future challenges as members grappled with solutions for strengthening democracy.
