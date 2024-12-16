BJD's Stance on No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Naveen Patnaik is yet to decide its stance on the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar proposed by the opposition INDIA bloc.

Although a BJD member in RS expressed support for Dhankhar, the party's official position remains neutral, keeping equal distance from both NDA and INDIA.

Once an ally of the NDA, BJD shifted to oppose the BJP after being ousted from power in 2024 elections. The motion against Dhankhar highlights the opposition's attempt to uphold parliamentary democracy despite lacking a simple majority in the 243-member House.

