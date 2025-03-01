We must remain well-grounded or rooted in Sanatan: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
We must remain well-grounded or rooted in Sanatan: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vice President
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Sanatan
- culture
- Mumbai
- traditions
- identity
- heritage
- roots
- modern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Extradition of Mumbai Attack Conspirator Approved by U.S.
Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attacker Approved: Justice Awaits
Erasing Transgender Identity: The Controversy Surrounding Stonewall Monument's Online Presence
Panic Grips Mumbai as RBI Restricts New India Co-operative Bank
Clash of Titans: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in WPL Showdown