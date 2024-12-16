Left Menu

Russia's Shifting Dynamics in Syria: Uncertain Alliances and Potential Withdrawals

Russian military movements in Syria indicate potential withdrawal, challenging its long-term presence. Recent actions include pulling troops from strategic bases. With Assad’s asylum in Russia, new Syrian authorities demand re-evaluation of Russia's role. The situation raises questions about future alliances and the country's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hmeimim | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:55 IST
Russia's Shifting Dynamics in Syria: Uncertain Alliances and Potential Withdrawals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russian military vehicles were seen on Monday making their way toward the Syrian city of Tartous. This comes amidst uncertainty surrounding Russia's ongoing presence in Syria following the ousting of former President Bashar Assad.

Russia clinched crucial military deals in 2017, allowing a 49-year lease of the Hmeimim air base and Tartous naval base. Despite this, recent offensives by opposition forces have unsettled Assad's power, prompting debates on Russia's strategic retreats from certain areas.

The transition of power in Syria poses new diplomatic challenges. While Russia granted asylum to Assad, new government representatives have openly debated the necessity of continued Russian presence. Discussions between Moscow and Syrian authorities remain ongoing, as Russia seeks to secure its interests in a transforming political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024