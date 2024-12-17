BRS Alleges Injustice as Telangana Tensions Flare Over Farmers' Arrests

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party heightened its protest activities on Tuesday at the Telangana Legislative Council, advocating for the arrested farmers of Lagcherla. Clad in black, BRS Members of the Legislative Council, including K Kavitha, demanded justice, marking their dissent visibly and vocally.

Simultaneously, BRS Members of the Legislative Assembly escalated their protest inside the Telangana Assembly. Dressed in black and donning handcuffs, they pressed for immediate justice for the arrested farmers. Notably, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, along with MLA Harish Rao, had staged protests with placards a day prior, challenging the state's actions vehemently.

KT Rama Rao sharply rebuked the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, for the incarceration of 40 farmers, demanding their release and the removal of charges. In a pointed critique, he questioned the prioritization of tourism over farmers' rights, urging the withdrawal of all cases.

In a counterblast, TPCC Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud accused BRS leaders of damaging state infrastructure over the past decade. Goud declared the Lagcherla Pharma city project a closed chapter and noted upcoming industrial developments in Kodangal, criticizing BRS's developmental record.

The backdrop to this sharp political confrontation traces back to November when several individuals were apprehended following a protest in Lagcherla against proposed land acquisitions for pharmaceutical ventures, heightening tensions within the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)