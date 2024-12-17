Sri Lankan President Strengthens Bilateral Ties with India on First Foreign Trip
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on his first foreign trip as president. The visit followed discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which Disanayaka assured that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to threaten India's security interests.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Tuesday, marking a significant cultural gesture on his first foreign trip since assuming office. This visit came after a comprehensive dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
Considered a major Buddhist pilgrimage site, Bodh Gaya provided a symbolic backdrop for enhancing civilizational and spiritual ties between the two nations. The visit was described by India's External Affairs Ministry as a testament to the shared cultural and spiritual heritage between India and Sri Lanka.
In his discussions with Modi, Disanayaka assured that Sri Lanka would not permit its territory to be utilized in ways that compromise India's security, addressing New Delhi's security concerns regarding China's influence in the region.
We both agreed security interests of India and Sri Lanka are linked to each other: PM Modi after talks with Sri Lankan president.
